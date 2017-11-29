More Videos

  • Friends remember Florida man whose remains found in trash can

    Friends and family are remembering the man who went missing shortly after Hurricane Irma and whose remains were found in a trash can in Citrus County the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Friends and family are remembering the man who went missing shortly after Hurricane Irma and whose remains were found in a trash can in Citrus County the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Friends and family are remembering the man who went missing shortly after Hurricane Irma and whose remains were found in a trash can in Citrus County the weekend after Thanksgiving. Spectrum Bay News 9

Crime

‘Something terrible’ happened, say friends of man whose remains were discovered in trash can

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

November 29, 2017 09:23 AM

Skeletal remains found in a Homosassa trash can were more than just a man’s dead body. To friends and family, Ryan McClellan was a caring father of two.

After the trash can sat in a wooded lot in for months, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated the suspicious container on Nov. 25 and found McClellan’s remains. His body was three miles away from his home, Spectrum Bay News 9 reports.

McClellan, 33, was reported missing Sept. 15 after leaving with a friend without warning his two daughters. Tammy Murphy, one of McClellan’s friends, said this information tipped her off that something was wrong.

“We got a message from another family friend, who said she had heard from Ryan’s daughter that he had left with a friend and had not come home," Murphy told Spectrum Bay News 9. "I knew right then there was something wrong because Ryan did not leave his children. He knew they would be coming back to that house. He would have been there for them."

Other friends say most of McClellan’s family lives in Michigan and his children are staying with their mother.

Andy Hallinan, another friend, checked on McClellan’s home and found the place in disarray.

“He obviously would not have left his animals in that fashion, and I knew right away that something terrible had happened,” Hallinan told Spectrum Bay News 9.

Hallinan said it was “overwhelmingly horrible” to find out that “his buddy” was found in a trash can. He said that McClellan was a generous man.

“He gave personally to me, he gave to his friends, he was the most generous guy, loving guy, loving father to his kids, loved his animals,” Hallinan said.

He and other family friends hope that Hallinan’s killer is found and that the family is given justice for the death of a man who touched their lives in a positive way.

“I just want anyone who didn’t have the opportunity to see him to meet him, to be touched by him, to know that the world is missing out on him not being here,” Murphy said.

Deputies confirmed McClellan’s identity after an autopsy by comparing his dental records. Authorities say there was trauma to the upper body. The sheriff’s office is now investigating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about McClellan’s death can call the sheriff’s office (352) 726-1121. Those looking to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

