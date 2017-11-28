More Videos

  • Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings

    The current reward amount for information in the deaths of four individuals in the Seminole Heights neighborhood is $110,000. Anyone with information can callt Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS. Crime Stoppers in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are offering a reward of $85,000 for information in the murders of four individuals in the Seminole Heights neighborhood. This is in addition to $6,000 being offered by community members.

The current reward amount for information in the deaths of four individuals in the Seminole Heights neighborhood is $110,000. Anyone with information can callt Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS. Crime Stoppers in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are offering a reward of $85,000 for information in the murders of four individuals in the Seminole Heights neighborhood. This is in addition to $6,000 being offered by community members.
The current reward amount for information in the deaths of four individuals in the Seminole Heights neighborhood is $110,000. Anyone with information can callt Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS. Crime Stoppers in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are offering a reward of $85,000 for information in the murders of four individuals in the Seminole Heights neighborhood. This is in addition to $6,000 being offered by community members. Tampa Police

Crime

Police chief ‘optimistic’ detectives are interviewing man with ties to Seminole Heights slayings

By Samantha Putterman And Jessica De Leon

sputterman@bradenton.com

jdeleon@bradenton.com

November 28, 2017 04:56 PM

Tampa

Police Chief Brian Dugan says he is “optimistic” that a tip that led officers to an armed man at a McDonald’s in Ybor City is connected to the four murders that have shaken the Seminole Heights neighborhood.

There was a heavy police presence at the McDonald’s on East 13th Avenue on Tuesday after police confronted a man who was armed and may be linked with the shooting deaths in Seminole Heights, according to Tampa police.

Dugan said they received the tip at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, during a news conference just after 5 p.m. at Tampa Fire Rescue Station #4.

“We are interviewing this person now,” Dugan said. “This is very early in the investigation. This person might be completely innocent.”

Dugan said while he remained “guarded,” he was “optimistic” about this new development.

“I believe this has something to do with Seminole Heights,” Dugan said.

The spree of killings believed to possibly be the work of a serial killer began on Oct. 9, when 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell was shot and killed in front of his home. The second victim, Monica Hoffa, 32, was killed Oct. 11. Her body was found two days afterward by a city employee in a vacant parking lot half a mile from where Mitchell died.

On Oct. 19 a third victim, Anthony Naiboa, an autistic 20-year-old who had just graduated from high school, was found shot dead about 50 feet away from the bus stop on 15th Street where Mitchell was killed.

The latest victim, Ronald Felton, 60, was found shot dead on Nov. 14 in the area of North Nebraska Avenue and East McBerry Street just moments after an officer had passed by.

Dugan said Tuesday evening he anticipated a long night ahead for his department. He also asked the community to continue to be cautious.

“We will be in the neighborhood tonight,” the chief assured residents.

At the McDonald’s, police tape surrounded a red Mustang, according to broadcast reports. Police have blocked off the parking lot.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

