This man used the wrong tool at the wrong time to carry out his burglaries, cops say

A man who used a flashlight to peer into cars is under arrest for his involvement in multiple burglaries.
Early Tuesday morning, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Lexington subdivision after receiving a call from a concerned neighbor who watched as David Schwerha checked out cars in the neighborhood.
Deputies responded to the area around 5 a.m. and learned that Schwerha, 28, was involved in multiple burglaries. According to police reports, Schwerha was in possession of cocaine and a concealed firearm.
Schwerha faces numerous charges including burglary, possession of a concealed firearm and possession of cocaine. Further details pertaining to his arrest were not immediately available.
