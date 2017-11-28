Deputies seek suspect who entered several unlocked cars

Deputies are looking to identify the person pictured on surveillance footage in connection with a string of unlocked vehicle burglaries last week.
The burglaries occurred in the overnight hours Wednesday between the 300 and 400 blocks of 72nd Street Northwest and the 200 block of 73rd Street Northwest, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
During that time, five vehicles were entered: three at one locations along with two others at two separate locations. Deputies noted that miscellaneous items were reported missing from the vehicles.
Detectives were able to get fingerprints and evidence from a video surveillance system that shows activity around 3:21 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
The person in the surveillance footage was described by authorities as a 17- to 25-year-old man wearing a windbreaker-style jacket and a beanie-style stocking cap. He was seen entering a small, dark-colored car.
Anyone with information on the person in the footage is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS.
