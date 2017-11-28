Florida man fatally stabs mother, injures sister, cops say

An Orange County man is in custody after officials say he stabbed his mother and sister late Monday.
Autumn Farney heard noises outside the home in the 1400 block of Rensselaer Road in east Orlando, and found her brother standing over their mother, Lori Farney, with a “sharp weapon,” according to the Orlando Sentinel, citing officials from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
It all happened just before 11 p.m. Monday, according to WFTV.
When Autumn tried to stop her brother, Adam Farney, he began to stab her. She was able to injure him and escape to a neighbor’s home to call for help, the Sentinel reported.
Lori, 52, died from her injuries, according to WFTV. Autumn, 23, and Adam, 27, are expected to survive their injuries.
Autumn’s 2-year-old son was in the home when the attacks occurred, but did not see the stabbings, according to the Sentinel.
Adam barricaded himself inside the home, but a SWAT team was able to get him to surrender, the Sentinel reported.
Adam Farney is facing charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, according to the Sentinel. He was still in the hospital as of Tuesday morning.
“(This is) way out of the norm for this area,” resident Lawrence Johnson told WFTV. “I've been in this area for about 20 years, and I've never seen anything like this happen in this area.”
The incident remains under investigation.
