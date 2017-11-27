Photos show suspect in Texas police shooting in mall

More Videos 1:01 Shoppers evacuated from Arlington, Texas mall in aftermath of shooting Pause 0:48 Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 1:01 Shoppers evacuated from Arlington mall in aftermath of shooting 1:10 Recapping the 2017 hurricane season 10:02 Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 5:01 Manson mythology and pop culture 1:12 Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton 0:56 How to pick out the perfect Poinsettia with Orban’s Nursery 1:43 Get a lesson on paddling from a kayaker 0:17 Loggerhead Sea Turtle released in Key West Video Link copy Embed Code copy

An off-duty police officer shot a man suspected of theft in The Parks at Arlington mall in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, November 26. The theft occurred at the mall's Sunglass Hut, and when the suspect fled and pulled out an imitation weapon, the officer opened fire. The suspect was transported to hospital and the Arlington Police Department tweeted that the incident was "under control" and the Parks at Arlington was closed. This footage shows people leaving the mall in the aftermath of the shooting. A siren can be heard and the person filming the video asks a woman for help finding his brother.

