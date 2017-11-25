Joseph Capozzi
Crime

Manatee County’s featured fugitives

November 25, 2017 05:44 PM

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at

866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.

Wanted

John Bartholow

07/30/1979

Wanted for sale or possession with intent and contempt of court

Wanted

Shaun Ortiz

01/28/1985

Wanted for violation of probation robbery

Wanted

Nathan Gutierrez

07/29/1991

Wanted for trafficking in stolen property

Wanted

Gina Nelson

04/19/1988

Wanted for Violation of drug court

Wanted

Trayvon McCollough

05/12/1987

Wanted for felon in possession of a firearm

Wanted

Elisha Harms

04/24/1993

Wanted for violation of court conditions, burglary and fraudulant use of credit card

Wanted

Terrance Green

06/05/1992

Wanted for violation of probation – grand theft

Wanted

Ronell Green

12/24/1971

Wanted for sale of rock cocaine and marijuana

Wanted

Judy Germain

9/27/1975

Wanted for burglary and contempt of court

Wanted

Lawrence E. Graham

12/19/1968

Wanted for aggravated battery with deadly weapon

New

Joseph D. Capozzi

11/10/1997

Wanted for armed home invasion robbery

