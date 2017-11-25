Teen detained near border after being named person of interest in grandmother’s death

A Florida teen named as a person of interest in his grandmother’s death was detained near the Canadian border, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Logan Mott, 15, was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection when he tried to enter Canada from Buffalo, N.Y., the sheriff’s office announced late Friday. He was wanted for auto theft.
Mott had previously been spotted in Pennsylvania.
Mott was named Friday by the sheriff’s office as a person of interest in the death of his grandmother, Kristina French.
Wednesday, a missing person alert was issued for Mott and French after police said Mott’s father returned from vacation and saw his mother and son missing, along with firearms from a safe and French’s vehicle.
Two days later, the sheriff’s office announced they found a burial site at the home in the 400 block of Seagate Avenue where a body matching French’s description was found.
The investigation is ongoing.
Logan Mott has been detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection as he tried to enter Canada from the Buffalo, NY area. A big thank you to everyone for sharing and helping us get #LoganMott detained quickly. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/kAFP3fBFVM— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 25, 2017
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
