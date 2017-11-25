Logan Mott, 15, was detained at the Canadian border the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced late Friday.
Logan Mott, 15, was detained at the Canadian border the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced late Friday. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office
Logan Mott, 15, was detained at the Canadian border the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced late Friday. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Teen detained near border after being named person of interest in grandmother’s death

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

November 25, 2017 04:48 PM

A Florida teen named as a person of interest in his grandmother’s death was detained near the Canadian border, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Logan Mott, 15, was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection when he tried to enter Canada from Buffalo, N.Y., the sheriff’s office announced late Friday. He was wanted for auto theft.

Mott had previously been spotted in Pennsylvania.

Mott was named Friday by the sheriff’s office as a person of interest in the death of his grandmother, Kristina French.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wednesday, a missing person alert was issued for Mott and French after police said Mott’s father returned from vacation and saw his mother and son missing, along with firearms from a safe and French’s vehicle.

Two days later, the sheriff’s office announced they found a burial site at the home in the 400 block of Seagate Avenue where a body matching French’s description was found.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake

    The Edington Family hopes some good can come from the tragic loss of their 19-year-old son and brother, Lee, in a DUI crash in 2014.

Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake

Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 0:48

Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake
FBI goes door-to-door as search for serial killer continues 1:41

FBI goes door-to-door as search for serial killer continues
Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings 1:36

Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings

View More Video