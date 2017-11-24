Deputies seek missing teen for questioning in grandmother’s death

A 15-year-old Jacksonville boy who was last seen Monday is no longer labeled a missing person. Now, he’s wanted for questioning in the death of his grandmother, who may have been buried in a backyard.
On Wednesday, a missing person alert was put out for Logan Mott and his 53-year-old grandmother, Kristina French. Police said that the two were missing, along with firearms from a safe and French’s 2015 silver Dodge Dart with a Florida tag DLLT42.
But on Friday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that they found a burial site at the home in the 400 block of Seagate Avenue. The sheriff’s office said that the remains are “consistent with the description” of French, but cannot confirm the identity until an autopsy is performed.
#LoganMott #KristinaFrench - We believe we have located the body of Kristina French. #JSO #JAX— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 24, 2017
Logan’s father, Eric Mott, is a 17-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. He returned to Jacksonville on Wednesday after a vacation with his girlfriend and expected his son and his mother to pick them up from the airport, but they didn’t show.
When he got home, he discovered what deputies said was “evidence of foul play” and “potential criminal violence,” including a damaged safe that contained firearms.
The missing child alert for Logan was lifted Friday. He’s now wanted for auto theft. Deputies said they have obtained video evidence of a person they believe to be Logan, along with the stolen vehicle, in South Central Pennsylvania Thursday around 1:15 p.m.
Logan is a diabetic and is believed to have an insulin pack with weeks worth of medical supplies. Deputies said that he is also considered armed and dangerous.
Logan is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Deputies say that he has shaved his head and now has very short hair. If spotted, the sheriff’s office urges the public to call 911.
During a Friday press conference, the sheriff’s office said that there are no known links between Logan and the Pennsylvania area.
A $3,000 reward is being offered for information pertaining to the case. Those with details are asked to contact the Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.
