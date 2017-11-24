Crime

Man was beaten, robbed while walking at night, sheriff says

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

November 24, 2017 03:41 PM

Manatee

A man’s belongings were stolen after he was attacked from behind overnight.

A 44-year-old man was walking near Ninth Street East and 57th Avenue between 11 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday when he was grabbed from behind and pulled to the ground by at least one person, he told Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies.

The man said his wallet and phone were stolen, and he was punched and kicked before the person took off, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

