Crime

Shopping nightmare: He shot out her car window then stole her purse, woman tells police

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

November 24, 2017 12:18 PM

A woman told officials her purse was stolen by a person who shot out the window of her vehicle in a mall parking lot to grab it.

The 51-year-old woman told St. Petersburg police she was walking to her PT Cruiser parked at Tyrone Square Mall around 9:25 p.m. Thursday when she noticed a man following her.

She was able to get into her car and lock the door, but the man fired a shot that shattered the driver’s side window, according to police. The man then reached into her car and grabbed her purse. She was not hurt.

Despite police and mall security guard presence on the property and in the area, the man was able to take off in a waiting Saturn.

The Saturn was found shortly after the incident, near Ninth Avenue South and 44th Street South. According to police, the vehicle had been reported stolen a few days before.

Police said they will increase the number of officers in the parking lot and inside the mall after the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and officials said police are reviewing all available surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text SSPD and your tip to TIP411.

On social media accounts, various law enforcement offices – including St. Petersburg Police – have been reminding residents of ways to be safe while out shopping in the Black Friday frenzy and lock their doors while leaving newly-purchased gifts inside.

