Shopping nightmare: He shot out her car window then stole her purse, woman tells police

A woman told officials her purse was stolen by a person who shot out the window of her vehicle in a mall parking lot to grab it.
The 51-year-old woman told St. Petersburg police she was walking to her PT Cruiser parked at Tyrone Square Mall around 9:25 p.m. Thursday when she noticed a man following her.
She was able to get into her car and lock the door, but the man fired a shot that shattered the driver’s side window, according to police. The man then reached into her car and grabbed her purse. She was not hurt.
Despite police and mall security guard presence on the property and in the area, the man was able to take off in a waiting Saturn.
Never miss a local story.
The Saturn was found shortly after the incident, near Ninth Avenue South and 44th Street South. According to police, the vehicle had been reported stolen a few days before.
Police said they will increase the number of officers in the parking lot and inside the mall after the incident.
The investigation is ongoing and officials said police are reviewing all available surveillance video.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text SSPD and your tip to TIP411.
On social media accounts, various law enforcement offices – including St. Petersburg Police – have been reminding residents of ways to be safe while out shopping in the Black Friday frenzy and lock their doors while leaving newly-purchased gifts inside.
#stpetepd knows you were up early to hit the stores & plan to shop into the night for #BlackFriday deals! We want you to be safe while you’re shopping so please keep these simple tips in mind... #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/TPrDgKNtZd— St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) November 24, 2017
Be smart, and stay safe out there. #BlackFriday2017 pic.twitter.com/fjqfcEtNkH— Pinellas SO (@SheriffPinellas) November 24, 2017
Good Friday morning, @CityofSarasota & beyond. No matter if you're following us in #Sarasota or somewhere else, if you're doing some #BlackFriday shopping, please shop smart, shop safe & be patient! #LESM #BlackFridayShopping #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/jmXRnr2tPs— SarasotaPD (@sarasotapd) November 24, 2017
Keep packages and other valuables out of public view, preferably locked in the trunk. Criminals are less likely to break into a car if there are no valuables in plain sight! pic.twitter.com/zkxh66KT55— TampaPD (@TampaPD) November 24, 2017
Most of you have already been out for awhile shopping today on Black Friday, remember to be kind and have patience with those that are working in the retail stores.— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) November 24, 2017
We are watching and doing our best to ensure the safety of all of those out today. pic.twitter.com/UM32ULENOC
Comments