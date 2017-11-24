Florida man picks the wrong car to break into

Surveillance video captured a man trying to burglarize a number of vehicles along a residential block of a suburban neighborhood in Tampa earlier this month. The man was stymied each time. All the doors were locked.
The next day, 49-year-old Stephen Titland, who was on felony probation for a burglary and criminal mischief conviction in Pinellas County, was more successful. He found an unlocked vehicle on Murrow Street in New Port Richey.
But what he found inside wasn’t to his liking. The vehicle was occupied by members of the Pasco Sheriff’s Office’s Strategic Targeted Area Response Team, WFTS’ ABC Action News in Tampa Bay reported.
The Pasco Sheriff’s Office posted a still from the video on Thursday and identified the suspect as Titland on its Facebook page. Followers had a field day responding to the post:
“That’s HILARIOUS! I can see the WTF look on the STAR teams faces and then an oh s*** look on that moron’s face! Would have loved to be a witness to that!”
And since Thanksgiving was the start of holiday season, another follower of the Pasco Sheriff’s page had some practical advice: “A friendly reminder to lock the doors of your cars tonight if you go shopping. Then when you get home bring all the packages into your house and lock the door.”
Titland was charged with seven attempted burglaries.
