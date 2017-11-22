Crime

Three vehicles broken into on same street in Lakewood Ranch subdivision

By Samantha Putterman

By Samantha Putterman

November 22, 2017 03:00 PM

LAKEWOOD RANCH

Three people living in the Greenwood subdivision reported that their vehicles were broken into sometime overnight on Wednesday morning.

The residents all reported that their cars were burglarized along Purple Finch Circle in the subdivision on the same night.

Some of the cars were unlocked, the sheriff’s office said, while others had their windows smashed.

The burglars, who remain at large, stole various items out of the vehicles, deputies said.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Manatee County at 1-866-634-TIPS

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

