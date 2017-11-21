Man entered home and got into bed with woman before he was arrested, cops say

Deputies were investigating burglaries when reports of a suspicious person led them to a man laying in bed.
Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the the Griffin Park area after two burglaries occurred on Bourbon Street, according to the sheriff’s office.
During the investigation, deputies received reports of a suspicious person near Kiowa Drive and Cosimo Street.
Russell Smith, 42, was found and arrested after he entered a home, got into bed with a woman and laid down with her, according to the sheriff’s office.
