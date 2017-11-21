Russell Smith was arrested after deputies say he entered a home and laid down in bed with a woman.
Russell Smith was arrested after deputies say he entered a home and laid down in bed with a woman. Pasco County Sheriff’s Office
Crime

Man entered home and got into bed with woman before he was arrested, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

November 21, 2017 01:12 PM

Deputies were investigating burglaries when reports of a suspicious person led them to a man laying in bed.

Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the the Griffin Park area after two burglaries occurred on Bourbon Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the investigation, deputies received reports of a suspicious person near Kiowa Drive and Cosimo Street.

Russell Smith, 42, was found and arrested after he entered a home, got into bed with a woman and laid down with her, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

