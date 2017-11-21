Godel Leveille is escorted to a police car by several officers after police say he bit a cop in a Miami-Dade courtroom.
Man resists arrest, bites police officer in Florida courtroom

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

November 21, 2017 09:37 AM

A Miami-Dade police officer suffered a “severe injury” after he was bitten by a man in a Miami-Dade courtroom Monday afternoon, according to police.

The unidentified officer was taking Godel Leveille into custody on a judge's order at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building in downtown Miami when Leveille bit him, said Argemis Colome, a police spokesman.

Leveille was in court for a hearing on a warrant and ordered into custody, according to Eunice Sigler, a court spokeswoman. Records show the warrant stems from a May 2016 battery on a law-enforcement officer arrest.

On Monday evening, Leveille was being held in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with no bond. He now faces additional charges of resisting arrest and battery on a law-enforcement officer.

Colome said the officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

