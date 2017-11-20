Trey Nonnombre gets three life sentences for Southern Parkway murders, home invasion

One of three men convicted in the 2015 fatal shootings of Kantral Brooks and his girlfriend Esther Deneus has been sentenced to life in prison.
On Sept 28, a jury found Trey Nonnombre guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed home invasion. Based on the jury’s findings on the verdict form during the guilt phase of Nonnombre’s trial, the State Attorney’s Office declined to seek the death penalty.
Because he was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, Nonnombre was facing automatic life sentences for those convictions.
On Monday morning, Circuit Judge Diana Moreland sentenced Nonnombre to three life sentences. The two life terms for murder are consecutive to one another, while the third life term for armed burglary will run concurrently.
Brooks and Deneus were shot dead just before 4 a.m. July 9, 2015, in the home they shared in the 3900 block of Southern Parkway in Bradenton. The break-in triggered the home’s security alarm system, and when Bradenton police officers arrived moments later, they found the couple had been shot.
The couple’s five frightened children — who had been in the living room when their parents were shot — were standing together when officers arrived.
Nonnombre was one of three suspects who had been indicted on the identical charges: two counts of first-degree murder and armed burglary. All three have since been convicted of murder charges.
In May, Terez Jones took a plea deal in the case. He pleaded guilty and was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of armed burglary. Jones, 35, was sentenced to 25 years in prison with the condition that he testify against his co-defendants.
Jones did testify against Nonnombre and Jimmie McNear, detailing for two separate juries how they and others had planned the burglary of Brooks’ home.
On Nov. 9, McNear was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm in the death of Brooks and guilty of manslaughter in the death of Deneus. He was also found guilty of armed burglary.
McNear faces up to life in prison, but a sentencing date has not yet been set.
