More Videos

Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 0:48

Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake

Pause
Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton 1:12

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton

Security camera captures Southern Parkway home invasion/double slaying 0:20

Security camera captures Southern Parkway home invasion/double slaying

The Recipe Box Eatery growing its following 1:03

The Recipe Box Eatery growing its following

Boy reunites with crew that helped save his life 0:36

Boy reunites with crew that helped save his life

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving 4:54

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings 1:36

Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings

A taste of Brooklyn comes to Bradenton 0:39

A taste of Brooklyn comes to Bradenton

Loggerhead Sea Turtle released in Key West 0:17

Loggerhead Sea Turtle released in Key West

  • Security camera captures Southern Parkway home invasion/double slaying

    A man and a woman were shot to death in their home on Southern Parkway in Bradenton early of the morning of July 9, 2015.

A man and a woman were shot to death in their home on Southern Parkway in Bradenton early of the morning of July 9, 2015.
A man and a woman were shot to death in their home on Southern Parkway in Bradenton early of the morning of July 9, 2015.

Crime

Trey Nonnombre gets three life sentences for Southern Parkway murders, home invasion

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

November 20, 2017 11:10 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Bradenton

One of three men convicted in the 2015 fatal shootings of Kantral Brooks and his girlfriend Esther Deneus has been sentenced to life in prison.

On Sept 28, a jury found Trey Nonnombre guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed home invasion. Based on the jury’s findings on the verdict form during the guilt phase of Nonnombre’s trial, the State Attorney’s Office declined to seek the death penalty.

Because he was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, Nonnombre was facing automatic life sentences for those convictions.

On Monday morning, Circuit Judge Diana Moreland sentenced Nonnombre to three life sentences. The two life terms for murder are consecutive to one another, while the third life term for armed burglary will run concurrently.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

southern victims
Esther Deneus and her boyfriend, Kantral Brooks, were murdered on July 9, 2015, during an armed burglary of their Bradenton home.
Provided photos

Brooks and Deneus were shot dead just before 4 a.m. July 9, 2015, in the home they shared in the 3900 block of Southern Parkway in Bradenton. The break-in triggered the home’s security alarm system, and when Bradenton police officers arrived moments later, they found the couple had been shot.

The couple’s five frightened children — who had been in the living room when their parents were shot — were standing together when officers arrived.

Nonnombre was one of three suspects who had been indicted on the identical charges: two counts of first-degree murder and armed burglary. All three have since been convicted of murder charges.

In May, Terez Jones took a plea deal in the case. He pleaded guilty and was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of armed burglary. Jones, 35, was sentenced to 25 years in prison with the condition that he testify against his co-defendants.

Jones did testify against Nonnombre and Jimmie McNear, detailing for two separate juries how they and others had planned the burglary of Brooks’ home.

On Nov. 9, McNear was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm in the death of Brooks and guilty of manslaughter in the death of Deneus. He was also found guilty of armed burglary.

McNear faces up to life in prison, but a sentencing date has not yet been set.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 0:48

Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake

Pause
Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton 1:12

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton

Security camera captures Southern Parkway home invasion/double slaying 0:20

Security camera captures Southern Parkway home invasion/double slaying

The Recipe Box Eatery growing its following 1:03

The Recipe Box Eatery growing its following

Boy reunites with crew that helped save his life 0:36

Boy reunites with crew that helped save his life

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving 4:54

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings 1:36

Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings

A taste of Brooklyn comes to Bradenton 0:39

A taste of Brooklyn comes to Bradenton

Loggerhead Sea Turtle released in Key West 0:17

Loggerhead Sea Turtle released in Key West

  • Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake

    The Edington Family hopes some good can come from the tragic loss of their 19-year-old son and brother, Lee, in a DUI crash in 2014.

Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake

View More Video