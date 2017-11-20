Firearms seized by TSA surpasses 2016 numbers with TPA top of the list

With the busiest week for travel in the nation underway, the number of firearms seized by Transportation Security Administration officers at Florida airports has already surpassed the 2016 total, the federal agency announced Monday.
In Florida this year, TSA officers have seized 440 firearms at security check points as of Monday, according to statistics released by TSA. Last year, a total of 411 firearms were seized at security checkpoints in Florida.
At the top of the list is Tampa International Airport.
As of Monday, there have been 86 firearms seized by TSA officers at security checkpoints at Tampa International Airport — more than any other airport in the state this year.
Never miss a local story.
“We use this as a reminder to people to check their pockets, carry-on’s and briefcases before they come to the airport to make sure that they don’t have any weapons,” said airport communications manager Christine Osborn.
In most cases, according to Osborn, those firearms are seized from travelers who forget they have their weapon or are used to carrying it daily and don’t realize they can’t carry it onto an airplane.
“Safety, like at any airport, is our top priority,” Osborn said.
Tampa is followed by Orlando International Airport with 81 firearms seized to date. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International followed with 62 firearms seized; Miami International Airport had 42; and Jacksonville International Airport had 34.
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has had four firearms seized to date by TSA officers at checkpoints.
Nationwide the number of firearms seized at security checkpoints has also increased with 3,733 as Nov. 13, compared to a total of 3,391 firearms seized in all of 2016.
Firearms can legally be transported in checked baggage as long as the traveler declares the firearm to the airline. The firearm also must be unloaded and in a proper carrying case. For more information, travelers can visit: tsa.gov/traveler-information/firearms- and-ammunition.
Passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint can face criminal charges and civil penalties of up to $13,066 per violation per person. For more information about items prohibited by TSA, visit tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments