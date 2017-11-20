Pasco woman faces child abuse charges after beating 4-year-old with clothes hanger, deputies say

A Port Richey woman was arrested on Friday and faces a child abuse charge after deputies say she beat a 4-year-old boy with a clothes hanger.
According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the 4-year-old was left in the care and custody of Teresa White-Fry, 38. The child began experiencing separation anxiety, causing him to scream and cry.
The child told detectives that as a form of punishment, White-Fry took a clothes hanger and hit him repeatedly in the legs, thighs and buttocks. The strikes left lasting bruises on the child, deputies said.
White-Fry admitted to detectives that she had “tapped” the child on the buttocks with her palm, but denied using a hanger, according to the arrest affidavit.
But deputies say that the child confirmed that White-Fry used a hanger and also said the child’s injuries were consistent with his statements.
The relationship between White-Fry and the boy is not known.
White-Fry was arrested and taken to Pasco County Jail. She faces one charge of child abuse and has bail set at $5,000.
