Knife-wielding suspect robs Domino’s Pizza

Deputies are searching for the suspect who robbed a Domino’s Pizza at knifepoint, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
At 3:05 p.m. Monday, an employee at Domino’s Pizza, 7610 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, was sweeping the floor when he was approached by the suspect, according to a new release. Wielding a knife, the suspect forced his way inside the Domino’s Pizza and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
