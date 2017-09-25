Crime

Knife-wielding suspect robs Domino’s Pizza

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

September 25, 2017 6:43 PM

Manatee

Deputies are searching for the suspect who robbed a Domino’s Pizza at knifepoint, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:05 p.m. Monday, an employee at Domino’s Pizza, 7610 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, was sweeping the floor when he was approached by the suspect, according to a new release. Wielding a knife, the suspect forced his way inside the Domino’s Pizza and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Details emerge about officer-involved shooting in Palmetto

Details emerge about officer-involved shooting in Palmetto 4:36

Details emerge about officer-involved shooting in Palmetto
Palmetto resident describes hearing officer-involved shooting 1:14

Palmetto resident describes hearing officer-involved shooting
Woman attacked violently during road rage incident 0:18

Woman attacked violently during road rage incident

View More Video