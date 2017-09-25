Prosecutor: Mother pleaded for her life in front of children, after father killed

Jurors held in their hands bags containing the bullets that killed Kantral Brooks and Ester Deneus on Monday morning.
The couple were killed just before 4 a.m. July 9, 2015, during an home invasion of the home they shared in the 3900 block of Southern Parkway in Bradenton.
Trey Nonnombre was one of three suspects charged in the case who was captured by the home’s video surveillance system, Assistant State Attorney Art Brown told the jury during his opening statements Monday morning.
Nonnombre is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed home invasion. If convicted, the state will seek the death penalty.
After a week-long jury selection process last week, the trial got underway with opening statements and the state began presenting its case Monday morning.
Brooks was shot dead first, his slumped over when Nonnombre pointed the gun at Deneus, Brown said they would hear during testimony. She was standing near the couch with her children, between the ages of 1 and 11 at the time.
“She had pleaded with him during this episode, ‘Don’t shoot me in front of my children,’” Brown told the jury. “But as Terez Jones began leaving the house, he saw that this man was raising his gun at Ester Deneus.”
Nonnombre shot and killed Deneus, Brown told the jury.
When Bradenton police arrived — dispatched when the home’s security system was triggered by the break-in — the eldest of the five children helped officers escort his brothers and sisters out of the house.
“They had to actually walk over the body of Kantral Brook to do so,” Brown said.
Other officers tended to Deneus, but were unable to save her.
Defense attorney Daniel Hernandez argued during his opening statements that Jones — who took a plea deal to avoid the death penalty — was likely one of the perpetrator,s along with other witnesses for the state.
“I believe the evidence is going to show that the real killers are going to come into this courtroom and testify,” Hernandez said.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments