Crime

Man charged with pouring hot water on girl, 2

Bay News 9

September 25, 2017 11:06 AM

Dade City

A 26-year-old Dade City man has been arrested and charged with child neglect after a toddler was found with burns from hot water on her body.

According to Pasco County deputies, Jonathan Lee Howard was taken into custody Sunday after they said he poured scalding water on a 2-year-old girl.

Deputies said Howard had custodial supervision of the child. She suffered second-degree burns to her scalp, arms, mid-section and legs.

Authorities said Howard initially told authorities the child's burns were from an explosing lighter. He later admitted to pouring the hot water on the girl.

Deputies also said the incident happened Saturday but Howard waited until Sunday to get the child medical attention.

