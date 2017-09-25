Crime

Troopers hunt for hit-and-run driver who hurt pedestrian

By Marc R. Masferrer

mmasferrer@bradenton.com

September 25, 2017 6:25 AM

Manatee

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are looking for the hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian in Bradenton with serious injuries.

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old man was walking northbound in the 5900 block of 12th Street East, when he was struck in the head by the left mirror of a southbound vehicle. The man was found in a ditch on the east side of the roadway, and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, according to an FHP news release.

Troopers did not include a possible description of the vehicle in the release.

The victim was taken to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, where he was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the crash can call 941-751-8350 to speak with the investigating trooper or call 800-780-TIPS to remain anonymous.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Woman attacked violently during road rage incident

Woman attacked violently during road rage incident 0:18

Woman attacked violently during road rage incident
Video shows looting of Game Stop following Hurricane Irma 2:45

Video shows looting of Game Stop following Hurricane Irma
Victim shot during Fort Lauderdale gas station robbery 1:21

Victim shot during Fort Lauderdale gas station robbery

View More Video