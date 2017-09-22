Bank robbery suspect shot by Florida deputies after chase

Deputies in Hernando County shot a suspect in a bank robbery in Brooksville on Friday morning after the suspect led them on a chase with a hostage in his car, according to Bay News 9.
Hernando Sheriff Al Nienhuis told Bay News 9, the suspect - who has not yet been named - was shot around 11 a.m. and was taken to the hospital. The suspect’s condition is unknown.
Deputies responded to a bank robbery near State Road 50 and Sunshine Grove Road and later found the suspect hiding in his car at Bayfront Health Hospital, according to WFLA Channel 8. That’s when the driver took off.
Nienhuis told Bay News 9 the suspect led deputies on a pursuit with a hostage in his vehicle. The suspect rammed several vehicles during the chase.
The hostage did not suffer any visible injuries, Nienhuis said.
The shooting occurred after deputies chased the suspect to Broad Street north of Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to Bay News 9. No deputies were injured in the incident.
Several deputies opened fire, but it is unclear which deputy’s shot hit the suspect, according to WFLA.
Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials responded to the scene to investigate the shooting and the series of vehicles that were rammed in the chase.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
