Man charged with robbing bank as Irma approached Bradenton

A Palmetto man arrested Friday in connection with a bank robbery that occurred just before Hurricane Irma struck Florida may be tied to other robberies as well.
Gerald Glenn Baker Jr., 50, of Palmetto was charged with armed robbery after he was arrested in the 1400 block of Commerce Boulevard in southern Manatee County, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
In the days following Irma, investigators again asked the community for help identifying the suspect after receiving few tips before the storm.
Baker is charged in connection with the Sept. 8 robbery at the Bank of the Ozarks, 3705 53rd Ave. E., during which a suspect handed the teller a note demanding money and implied his was armed, according to the sheriff’s office.
No one was injured in the robbery.
The sheriff’s office said Baker is a suspect in two other robberies in Manatee County. Additional charges are pending.
