Florida man sold drugs that killed a man. He’s going to prison

An Orlando man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after drugs he sold killed a man.
Hugo Margenat-Castro, 25, also known as “Juice,” was sentenced to spend 20 years behind bars by U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. for conspiracy to distribute heroin and distributing fentanyl that caused the death of another, according to a press release Friday from acting U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow.
Margenat-Castro advertised heroin for sale on a social networking website, in forums such as “I Love Heroin” and “Heroin in Orlando,” according to the release.
Website visitors could contact “Juice” through the site and buy the drugs, but eventually the drugs were fatally laced with fenantyl, a drug 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the release.
Between January 2015 to Oct. 7, 2015, Margenat-Castro distributed more than 100 grams of drugs to undercover detectives, according to court documents.
On Aug. 15, 2015, a man identified as Wesley Greer purchased what he thought was heroin, but it was really fentanyl, from Margenat-Castro and died instantly, his mother Kristy Dyroff told The Burnswick (Ga.) News.
Greer drove from Georgia to Orlando to pick up the drugs from Margenat-Castro and injected them as soon as he returned home, according to the release. A family member drove to Greer’s home after trying to reach him and getting no response. They arrived to find him dead in the bathroom and the needle he used to inject the drugs nearby.
Testing showed that the drug Greer purchased from Margenat-Castro was fentanyl and after a medical examiner determined Greer died of fentanyl toxicity, his death was ruled a homicide, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
After Margenat-Castro was arrested, he admitted to selling heroin mixed with fentanyl, even warning customers of the drug’s strength, according to a previous press release from the Department of Justice Middle District of Florida.
Margenat-Castro pleaded guilty on March 17 to conspiracy to possess with intent to sell 100 grams or more of heroin and distribution of fentanyl that resulted in the death of the 27-year-old Georgia man.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Osceola County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments