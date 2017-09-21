Jury finds 74-year-old man guilty on child porn charges

A 74-year-old Bradenton man has been convicted on more than a dozen child pornography charges.
Following a three-day trial, Charles Lynn Boswink was found guilty as charged of 12 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of transmission of child pornography.
Boswink is facing a minimum of more than 13 years in prison. A sentencing hearing has not yet been set.
Assistant State Attorney Candice Bartholomew was pleased with the jury’s decision.
“I believe justice was served with that verdict,” Bartholomew said. “He had a lot of videos and photos depicting child pornography on his computer.”
The investigation into Boswink got underway after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyper tip line report in October 2015 claiming that Boswink had upload child pornography through a Yahoo Flickr account. Detectives confirmed the photos and videos were child pornography and later were able to link the IP address used to Boswink.
Boswink shared a home in the 500 block of Third Avenue East in Bradenton with his wife, detectives learned as they continued to investigate him.
In January 2016, detectives searched Boswink’s home after obtaining enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant. Boswink agreed to speak with the lead detective in the case and was taken to the Child Protective Investigations Division office for an interview.
Boswink was confronted with the child pornography that had been intercepted, and he admitted to having transmitted the videos and photos from his desktop computer. He admitted that no one else had used his computer, and that there were more pornographic photos and videos on his computer.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments