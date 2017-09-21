On Aug. 31, Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Sarasota County Fire Department Station 14, 8821 S. Tamiami Trail, when a window above the building’s main entry was shattered.
A fire department’s windows were shattered. Investigators are looking for more information

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

September 21, 2017 2:34 PM

Officials are looking for information after two windows at a Sarasota County Fire Department station were shattered.

On Aug. 3, Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies were called to fire Station 14, 8821 S. Tamiami Trail, after receiving a report of a shattered window on the south side of the building, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Aug. 31, deputies were called back for a similar incident. This time, a window above the building’s main entry was shattered, according to the sheriff’s office.

Each time, deputies found small marbles and stones that had been propelled by a slingshot, damaging the hurricane resistant windows, the sheriff’s office said.

The damage is estimated at more than $4,000.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the vandalism to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or to submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota by calling 941-366-TIPS, or online at www.SarasotaCrimeStoppers.com.

