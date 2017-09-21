Child porn found on man’s computer during search, sheriff says

A Sarasota man is facing felony charges after investigators say they found child pornography on his computer.
Sean Emke, 28, was charged with 40 felony counts of possession of sexual performance by a child.
Detectives found an Internet protocol (IP) address being used to download images of child pornography and confirmed the IP address belonged to the person who lived at 4736 San Jose Drive, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials obtained and executed a search warrant Wednesday on the home, where Emke lived with his parents, and searched his computer, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives found more than 40 images on Emke’s computer that were confirmed to be child pornography, according to the sheriff’s office.
Emke is being held in the Sarasota County jail without bond. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
Emke was already on probation for possession of child pornography, according to a probable cause affidavit.
