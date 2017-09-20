When she was questioned about a vehicle burglary on Siesta Key, detectives say she admitted to it and several others

A 20-year-old Sarasota woman was arrested and faces charges in connection to several vehicle burglaries on Siesta Key and credit card fraud, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Sarah Young was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of burglary and credit card fraud. She has since been released from the Sarasota County jail on bonds totaling $6,000.
The investigation is ongoing, and Young is facing additional charges in connection to other burglaries.
The sheriff’s office began its investigation on July 17 after a victim reported his credit card stolen from his unlocked vehicle in the 4800 block of Higel Avenue on Siesta Key, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Several hours after the victim’s card was stolen, an online purchase was made and later delivered to a home in the 2300 block of Tangerine Drive in Sarasota.
Detectives were able to connect the Frontier account used to place the order to a married man whose two sons also live in the home. Young is allegedly dating one of the sons and was staying with them. Surveillance video detectives obtained from another potential victim was used to identify her as the suspect.
When detectives spoke with Young outside her job on Friday, she admitted to several burglaries on Siesta Key over the last several months and fraudulent use of credit cards she stole, according to the reports.
Young took detectives to the home and showed them where she had hidden several stolen items in the home and in her car, detectives reported. It took the sheriff’s office five hours to sort through and inventory the recovered stolen items.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
