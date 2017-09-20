Video shows looting of Game Stop following Hurricane Irma

More Videos

    Five men and one woman, in varying degrees of dress, robbed a Hialeah Game Stop, 961 E. 8th Ave., after the outer bands of Hurricane Irma finished whipping through Miami-Dade County on Sept. 10.

Five men and one woman, in varying degrees of dress, robbed a Hialeah Game Stop, 961 E. 8th Ave., after the outer bands of Hurricane Irma finished whipping through Miami-Dade County on Sept. 10.
A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.

Police in Pembroke Pines, Florida, said a man was charged with attempted murder after he dragged a police officer for over half a mile while attempting to flee on December 19. Police said the officer, identified in news reports as Jon Cusack, was called to 1110 SW 125 Avenue when security staff at Century Village observed two non-responsive individuals in a parked vehicle with a “clear baggie containing an unknown substance”. Bodycam footage shows the officer approaching the vehicle and engaging with the suspect, later identified as Thomas Cabrera, before opening the car door. The suspect is seen putting the car in drive and taking off, leaving the officer clinging to the vehicle for what police said was half a mile. The footage then shows the officer falling to the ground.The officer was taken to hospital and was being treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries, police said.= Cabrera and his female passenger were taken into custody following a police chase. Cabrera was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license, and reckless driving, the Sun Sentinel reported. He admitted using cocaine and heroin before Cusack arrived at his parked car.

Los Angeles Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera breaking into homes in Studio City between November 28 and December 3, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. The LAPD press release said the suspect knocked on doors and rang door bells to assess if anyone was home. “When no one answered the door, the suspect would gain entry to the backyards of the homes, smash a rear patio sliding door or back window, then enter the homes,” the press release said. “Once inside, the suspect removed cash, jewelry, safes, and firearms before leaving. A get-a-way driver has been seen in a dark sedan.”