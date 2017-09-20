Video shows looting of Game Stop following Hurricane Irma

Police in Pembroke Pines, Florida, said a man was charged with attempted murder after he dragged a police officer for over half a mile while attempting to flee on December 19. Police said the officer, identified in news reports as Jon Cusack, was called to 1110 SW 125 Avenue when security staff at Century Village observed two non-responsive individuals in a parked vehicle with a “clear baggie containing an unknown substance”. Bodycam footage shows the officer approaching the vehicle and engaging with the suspect, later identified as Thomas Cabrera, before opening the car door. The suspect is seen putting the car in drive and taking off, leaving the officer clinging to the vehicle for what police said was half a mile. The footage then shows the officer falling to the ground.The officer was taken to hospital and was being treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries, police said.= Cabrera and his female passenger were taken into custody following a police chase. Cabrera was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license, and reckless driving, the Sun Sentinel reported. He admitted using cocaine and heroin before Cusack arrived at his parked car.