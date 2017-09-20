Crime

Two Sunglass Hut stores burglarized at Ellenton outlet mall, sheriff says

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

September 20, 2017 12:03 PM

Two locations of the Sunglass Hut were burglarized this week and investigators are looking to the public for information.

Deputies responded to a burglary at one of the locations of the Sunglass Hut in the Ellenton Premium Outlet mall around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials determined that one or multiple suspects broke into the store overnight and left with multiple pairs of sunglasses, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a similar incident at a second Sunglass Hut location in the same outlet mall on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the burglaries can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

