Woman gets probation for treating dog without veterinary license

A Bradenton woman received two years probation as part of a plea deal for charges she faced for treating a dog without having a license to practice veterinary medicine.
Katherine “Kathy” Walker, 45, pleaded guilty to practicing veterinary medicine without a license on Friday. As part of her plea deal, Assistant State Attorney Andrew Van Sickle dropped a charge of one count of aggravated animal cruelty against Walker.
Conditions of Walker’s probation will include that she have no care, custody or control of any animals except for her two service dogs, according to court records. She will also be forbidden from advertising any animal services including grooming and sale of pet products.
She was also ordered to pay more than $2,000 of restitution to the Animal Ark of Arcadia to pay for the care of the dog, Boomer, that Walker had treated.
Walker also had a formal conviction withheld from her record by Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll as part of the plea deal.
Bradenton police first learned of the abuse Boomer had suffered on Sept. 30, 2016, when they were alerted to a Facebook post in which Walker was asking for help because the dog was sick and had been brought to her for treatment. but the owner could not afford to treat her, according to the original complaint filed by Detective Lixa Moyett.
In a follow-up Facebook post, Walker had given an update on the dog’s treatment and claimed she was a private veterinary technician.
When Moyett later interviewed Walker at the Bradenton Police Department, Walker admitted to having treated Boomer as she had other animals in the past, according to records. Walker also admitted to not being a veterinary technician or working under any veterinarian.
Two forensic veterinarians who consulted on the case said that an animal presented with the symptoms Boomer had should have been taken to a veterinarian and that failure to do so would have led to deterioration of the animal’s health and unnecessary pain and suffering. A delay could also have exasperated the symptoms or led to death.
Jessica De Leon
