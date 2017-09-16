Officer-involved shooting leaves one in critical condition

A Zephyrhills police officer involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon was not hurt, but another person was left in critical condition.
A post on the police department’s Facebook page Saturday said the Zephyrhills Police Department “is currently working an officer involved shooting. The officer did not sustain any injury and subject is currently in critical condition. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”
Additional information was not immediately available.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
