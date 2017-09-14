Crime

Detectives investigating Snead Island car burglaries

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

September 14, 2017 2:58 PM

Manatee

Five cars were broken into at three Snead Island homes overnight Wednesday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Between the three blocks from Marlin Lane to 17th Street West in Palmetto, an unknown number of people burglarized the five cars without using force to get inside. Detectives don’t know exactly what time the crime happened, except that it was between Wednesday and Thursday.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information on the burglaries can contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477.

