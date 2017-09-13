Manatee County Sheriff’s detectives are asking the community to help identify a suspect in a robbery at Bank of the Ozarks in Bradenton on Friday.
Manatee County Sheriff’s detectives are asking the community to help identify a suspect in a robbery at Bank of the Ozarks in Bradenton on Friday. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
Manatee County Sheriff’s detectives are asking the community to help identify a suspect in a robbery at Bank of the Ozarks in Bradenton on Friday. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

He robbed a bank before Irma hit. Detectives are asking for help identifying this man

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

September 13, 2017 10:58 AM

Manatee

With little to no tips coming in on a pre-Irma bank robbery, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives are again asking for help identifying the suspect.

The robbery occurred around 9:25 a.m. Friday at Bank of the Ozarks, 3705 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect, described as a man in his 50s and standing approximately 6 feet tall, implied he was armed and handed the teller a note demanding cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

He then took off in a white older-model van with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sheriff warns of home repair scams after Irma

Sheriff warns of home repair scams after Irma 0:41

Sheriff warns of home repair scams after Irma
Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:13

Police trying to identify shooting suspect
Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store 1:39

Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store

View More Video