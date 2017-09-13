He robbed a bank before Irma hit. Detectives are asking for help identifying this man

With little to no tips coming in on a pre-Irma bank robbery, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives are again asking for help identifying the suspect.
The robbery occurred around 9:25 a.m. Friday at Bank of the Ozarks, 3705 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect, described as a man in his 50s and standing approximately 6 feet tall, implied he was armed and handed the teller a note demanding cash, according to the sheriff’s office.
He then took off in a white older-model van with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
