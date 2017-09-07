Man charged with shooting person ordering donuts with pellet gun

During an argument with someone while ordering donuts, a man was shot with a pellet gun in Siesta Key on Tuesday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Adrian Andrews, 35, of Sarasota, was charged with aggravated battery in connection with the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were called to the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Canal Road in Siesta Key just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for a call of shots fired, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim told deputies he was standing in the street placing an order at Meaney’s Mini Donuts and arguing with someone in a second-story apartment at 5208 Ocean Blvd. He heard two shots fired and felt something on his chest, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A witness told deputies that they looked up after hearing three “pops” and saw a male figure in a second-story window, which was opened a few inches and hand the blinds raised.
A stop sign at the intersection also had impacts consistent with a pellet gun, according to the affidavit.
Paramedics who arrived at the scene determined the pellet that was lodge in the victim’s chest was consistent with a pellet gun, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim refused treatment at the scene.
Andrews told deputies he lived alone in the apartment in question and later admitted to arguing with the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.
During a search of Andrews’ home, deputies found a pellet rifle and canister of lead pellets. Investigators confirmed the direction the bullets came from was consistent with his window.
Andrews is being held in the Sarasota County jail without bond.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
