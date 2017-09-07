He supplied Bradenton gang with drugs to sell. He now could get life in prison

A federal jury has convicted a man prosecutors say supplied a Bradenton gang with heroin and methamphetamine to sell.
Alexis Hernandez, 52, of Lilburn, Ga., was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin and more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa.
He faces between 20 years and life in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 30, according to prosecutors.
Hernandez was charged in an indictment handed up earlier this year, along with five other members of a Bradenton-based drug trafficking organization, according to prosecutors. Three of his co-conspirators previously pleaded guilty, and a fourth person remains at large, according to a news release.
“According to evidence presented at trial, Hernandez was a supplier of heroin and methamphetamine to the Francisco Avellaneda-Hernandez Drug Trafficking Organization, a group with ties to a cartel based in Michoacan, Mexico, and operating in Florida, Georgia, Texas, New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts,” the release states. “Between January and August 2016, law enforcement officers seized more than 20 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Middle District of Florida linked to the organization. In addition, evidence was presented at trial showing that Hernandez and others had arranged the transport of 2 kilograms of heroin and 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine to Manhattan. Hernandez was arrested in Manhattan on September 27, 2016.”
The investigation, dubbed “Amarillo Sky,” was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, the Lakeland Police Department, the Plant City Police Department and the New York Police Department.”
