Suspect sought in armed robbery at Happy Feet Plus store in Ellenton

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect in an armed robbery Wednesday in Ellenton.
According to a MCSO release, a male suspect entered Happy Feet Plus, 5905 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton, at about 6 p.m. and asked to see a pair of shoes near the back of the store.
The suspect then held a pair of scissors to the throat of a female employee, according to MCSO. A struggle ensued, and the victim received minor lacerations to her hands and was also struck in the face, the release stated. The suspect was also cut in the face.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.
