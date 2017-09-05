Officials investigate after a fight ended in someone shot with a pellet gun

Officials are investigating after a disturbance ended in someone being shot with a pellet gun.
Investigators were called to the 5200 bock of Ocean Boulevard on Siesta Key around 8:23 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives, however, determined two people were in a verbal argument when a third person fired a pellet gun, according to the sheriff’s office.
The person who was shot and injured by the pellet gun refused medical treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.
There is no immediate threat to the public and all parties involved in the incident are accounted for, according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation is ongoing.
