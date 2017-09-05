Murder suspect found dead in jail cell

Officials believe a murder suspect committed suicide in jail and are investigating his death, according to Bay News 9.
Pedro Vega Jr., who was charged with first-degree murder in connection to his aunt’s death and attempted first-degree murder, was found hanging from a sheet in his isolation cell Sunday night, according to Bay News 9.
Vega was found during a routine inmate check, which occur every 15 minutes, according to Bay News 9. He was last seen standing in his cell at 5:57 p.m. At 6:09 p.m., Vega was seen slouching against a wall and there appeared to be a sheet around his neck.
Vega was unresponsive as deputies immediately responded and started CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital, Bay News 9 reported.
A noose was found in Vega’s pillowcase along with two sharpened plastic spoons, which were used to force the torn ends of the bed sheet into the small circular openings of the air return vent where they were tied, according to Bay News 9.
Vega was arrested Aug. 30 after officials said he stabbed his father, Pedro Vega Sr., 20 times and his aunt, Rosa Vega, 14 times, killing her. Vega then broke into the house next door and shot at those inside with a gun he stole from his father, according to Bay News 9.
Residents inside the home fired back, shooting Vega in the hand, who then took off in his father’s truck. Florida Highway Patrol troopers took him into custody later that day after finding the stolen truck.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating his death.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
