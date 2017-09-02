Woman held against her will, beaten, by man and his parents, sheriff says

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

Tampa police are looking for a suspect in an Aug. 23, 2017, shooting at a Travelodge motel, 2901 E. Busch Blvd. There have been no reports of injuries. The male in red was driving a gray or silver Buick. A light colored or silver Mitsubishi with an unknown driver is associated with the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay Inc. at 800-873-TIPS or www.crimestopperstb.com You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.