Two arrested in armed robbery suspected in rash of other ones, sheriff says

Two people were charged with armed robbery Saturday and are suspected of being part of what Manatee County Sheriff’s Office officials called a rash of recent related crimes.
Antwan Williams, 33, and Tronesh Sparkels Ackerman, 24, were charged with armed robbery after an incident at a Wendy’s drive-through window around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Because of a recent series of armed robberies, deputies and officers with the Bradenton Police Department were watching Williams, a possible suspect in several robberies, Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
Williams was seen by officials approaching Wendy’s, 5420 Manatee Ave. W., and went on to rob a person at the drive-through window, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies arrived on scene as Williams ran. He was taken into custody after a short foot chase, officials said.
Ackerman was found in a nearby vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
Officials noted Williams and Ackerman are suspects in several other robberies, and additional charges are pending.
