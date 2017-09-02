Crime

September 2, 2017 2:08 PM

Two arrested in armed robbery suspected in rash of other ones, sheriff says

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Bradenton

Two people were charged with armed robbery Saturday and are suspected of being part of what Manatee County Sheriff’s Office officials called a rash of recent related crimes.

Antwan Williams, 33, and Tronesh Sparkels Ackerman, 24, were charged with armed robbery after an incident at a Wendy’s drive-through window around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Because of a recent series of armed robberies, deputies and officers with the Bradenton Police Department were watching Williams, a possible suspect in several robberies, Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Williams was seen by officials approaching Wendy’s, 5420 Manatee Ave. W., and went on to rob a person at the drive-through window, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrived on scene as Williams ran. He was taken into custody after a short foot chase, officials said.

Ackerman was found in a nearby vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials noted Williams and Ackerman are suspects in several other robberies, and additional charges are pending.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

