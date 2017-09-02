Four arrested in overnight DUI patrols

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies netted four arrests during DUI patrols Friday night into early Saturday morning.
Two people were arrested on drunken driving charges, one of which was a felony; one person was arrested after refusing to submit to a breath test; and another was arrested for driving with a suspended license, according to the sheriff’s office.
Also, two summonses were issued for motorists who did not have a valid driver’s license.
Deputies issued 60 traffic citations and three warnings as part of the saturation patrol effort.
In the United States, 28 people die every day in an alcohol-related crash, about one person every 51 minutes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It comes to about 13,000 lives per year.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers also conducted a DUI Wolfpack operation for Manatee and Sarasota counties on Interstate 75 and major county and state roads Friday night into Saturday morning.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments