September 2, 2017 10:01 AM

Four arrested in overnight DUI patrols

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies netted four arrests during DUI patrols Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Two people were arrested on drunken driving charges, one of which was a felony; one person was arrested after refusing to submit to a breath test; and another was arrested for driving with a suspended license, according to the sheriff’s office.

Also, two summonses were issued for motorists who did not have a valid driver’s license.

Deputies issued 60 traffic citations and three warnings as part of the saturation patrol effort.

In the United States, 28 people die every day in an alcohol-related crash, about one person every 51 minutes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It comes to about 13,000 lives per year.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers also conducted a DUI Wolfpack operation for Manatee and Sarasota counties on Interstate 75 and major county and state roads Friday night into Saturday morning.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

