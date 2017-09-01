Woman took infant niece to the park. And left her with a stranger, cops say

A Bradenton woman faces a child neglect charge after she left her niece with a stranger in a Sarasota County park while she was intoxicated, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman took the child home and called authorities. She told deputies the infant was left at Bee Ridge Park by two women, one of whom is the child’s aunt, according to the sheriff’s office.
The woman went on to tell deputies that she offered to watch the child a few days earlier while the aunt played softball, according to the sheriff’s office. She again agreed to watch the infant on Tuesday so the aunt and another woman with her could play softball.
The infant’s aunt, Stephanie Fetner, 47, of Bradenton, handed the child to the woman and left Bee Ridge Park after the game, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman told officials she feared the women were too intoxicated to care for the child.
Fetner did not provide the woman any contact information when she left, according to the probable cause affidavit. She did send one text message to the woman, who provided a phone number, but she did not ask about the child’s welfare.
Bradenton police officers and Manatee County Child Protective Services were contacted and asked Fetner to come in for an interview. However, the agencies indicated Fetner was “not in any condition” to drive so BPD officers brought Fetner to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Manatee County Child Protective Services confirmed to deputies Fetner was the child’s caregiver.
Fetner was charged with one count of child neglect and remains in custody on a $20,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
