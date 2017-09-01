He died over racing pigeons. Now, his murderer is facing up to life in prison.

More Videos 1:39 Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store Pause 1:34 Neighbors react to news of mother, infant dead in apartment 5:53 Review: 'Siesta Key' deserves to be canceled 0:45 Nonprofits give away Narcan during overdose awareness enent 0:40 Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’ 0:56 Original windows of Palmetto's historic Carnegie Library saved 2:07 South Florida Museum takes responsibility for Snooty's death 2:06 State emergency management director visits flood site in Manatee 2:44 Bradenton Blitz Week 2 football previews 1:47 Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Murder over racing pigeons caught on video Video surveillance captured the 2013 murder of Yoan Vazquez, who was stabbed to death in a dispute over prized racing pigeons. Video surveillance captured the 2013 murder of Yoan Vazquez, who was stabbed to death in a dispute over prized racing pigeons. Miami-Dade Courts Edited by Pierre Taylor

Video surveillance captured the 2013 murder of Yoan Vazquez, who was stabbed to death in a dispute over prized racing pigeons. Miami-Dade Courts Edited by Pierre Taylor