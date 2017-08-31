Married couple facing child pornography charges

A husband and wife from Parrish are facing numerous child pornography charges, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Ryan Christopher Myers, 39, and Alethea Jean Myers, 48, were arrested Thursday at their Parrish home, according to a news release. He was charged with three counts of sexual performance by a child and one count of transmission of child pornography. She was charged with once count of sexual performance by a child.
More charges are pending against each of them, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow.
The investigation into the couple began June 17. The case is of one of the latest cases in which undercover detectives are able to use an IP address to track suspects in possession, advertising or downloading child pornography.
On Thursday, after obtaining sufficient probable cause for a judge to sign a search warrant, detectives searched the Myers’ home and seized numerous electronic devices.
The two, who were married in 2004, were cooperative with detectives, Bristow added.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747- 3011.
