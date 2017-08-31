Two hurt in home invasion robbery

A man and a teenage boy were sitting on the couch at a Bradenton home when three men came in with guns and left with cash, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
A 23-year-old man and a visiting 16-year-old boy told deputies they were at a home in the 500 block of 64th Avenue Terrace West in Bradenton around 10:48 p.m. Wednesday when three men came in through the front door with guns, according to the sheriff’s office.
The men hit the the teen and the 23-year-old in the head and tried to force the older man into a back room before taking an undetermined amount of cash from the home and running off, according to deputies.
Both the teen and the man were treated for minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives do not believe the robbery was a random incident.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Comments