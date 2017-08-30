Racing pigeons and murder: A Miami trial casts spotlight on niche sport

More Videos 1:39 Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store Pause 1:34 Neighbors react to news of mother, infant dead in apartment 0:37 Man throws explosive device into restaurant 2:16 Trial starts in Miami racing-pigeon murder case 1:14 More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims 4:17 Bodycam video shows crash that injured 2 deputies 1:06 Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop 0:31 Watch as a dog rescued from a house fire is reunited with owner 1:11 Groups want the Confederate monument back up and commissioners out 2:05 Martin Luther King Jr statue unveiled in Georgia Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trial starts in Miami racing-pigeon murder case Defendant Lazaro Romero is accused of murdering another man over prized racing pigeons. The video captures court proceedings on this case, Tuesday, August 29, 2017. Defendant Lazaro Romero is accused of murdering another man over prized racing pigeons. The video captures court proceedings on this case, Tuesday, August 29, 2017. Al Diaz Miami Herald Staff

