Suspect in death of aunt, stabbing of father, in custody

Polk County investigators have arrested a man they believe killed his aunt and stabbed his father.
Pedro Vega Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday morning by the Florida Highway Patrol after it was announced by Polk County Sheriff’s Office officials he was wanted in connection with the his aunt’s death.
A trooper stopped when he noticed Vega’s vehicle on the side of State Road 429 in Osceola County, and found Vega inside the truck, according to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Vega was taken into custody without incident and taken to the hospital where he is being treated for injuries officials believe he sustained in the homicide.
According to Bradenton Herald news partner Bay News 9, Vega stabbed multiple family members.
Deputies were called to a home in the 1600 block of Davenport Boulevard in Davenport after midnight after reports that a man had broken into the home of his estranged wife, according to Bay News 9. Another man inside the home fired shots at Vega and believes he hit him.
When deputies arrived, they found followed a blood trail to the home next door, where Vega’s family lived, according to Bay News 9. Inside, they found Vega’s father whose hands and feet were bound and had multiple stab wounds.
Vega’s father, Pedro Vega Sr., is in stable condition in an area hospital, according to Bay News 9. He named his son as his attacker.
Vega’s aunt, Rosa Iris Vega, was also found inside the home dead, according to Bay News 9.
Deputies were called to a pair of homes on Davenport Boulevard in Davenport around 1 a.m. Wednesday where they found a woman’s body, according to WFLA.
The two homes belong to extended family members, WFLA reported, and officials searched for Vega, the woman’s nephew.
Deputies told ABC Action News that it was a domestic-related homicide. Neighbors told reporters they heard shots fired after midnight and called for help.
