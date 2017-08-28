More Videos

    Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store

On Aug. 27, 201,7 at approximately 10:16 pm, the two suspects entered the Speedy Select store located at 7712 Riverview Drive in Riverview. Thje first suspect pointed an unknown make/model silver revolver at the victim/clerk while the second suspct went behind the counter and emptied the case drawer and took Cigarellos. The second suspect brandished an unknown make/model semi-automatic handgun. Just before first suspect exited the store, he fired one round at the victim/clerk, missing him by inches. Both suspects fled in in a possible silver or light colored four-door Nissan Sentra (2000-2006) southbound on 78th street, then eastbound on Riverview Drive.

On Aug. 27, 201,7 at approximately 10:16 pm, the two suspects entered the Speedy Select store located at 7712 Riverview Drive in Riverview. Thje first suspect pointed an unknown make/model silver revolver at the victim/clerk while the second suspct went behind the counter and emptied the case drawer and took Cigarellos. The second suspect brandished an unknown make/model semi-automatic handgun. Just before first suspect exited the store, he fired one round at the victim/clerk, missing him by inches. Both suspects fled in in a possible silver or light colored four-door Nissan Sentra (2000-2006) southbound on 78th street, then eastbound on Riverview Drive. Anyone with any information can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 247-8200 or anyone with any information regarding the identity and whereabouts of these suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.
The Philadelphia Police Department has released a surveillance video showing a suspect approach New Dragon City restaurant in Philadelphia, light an explosive device nearby and throw it inside where it then exploded on Aug. 12, 2017. He and other suspects fled from the scene on foot.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office seized 38 neglected animals from a veterinarian's home. Gail Nichols and her husband Paul S. Smith, were charged with animal cruelty and confinement of animals without sufficient food, water, or shelter.

On Aug. 13, 2017, deputies were called to Hooter’s Restaurant located at 10023 E. Adamo Drive in Brandon regarding an unruly customer who they wanted trespassed from the restaurant, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. According to witnesses, Ashton Toney became angry and threatened to kill an employee after he was told he would not be served alcohol and needed to leave the property. When deputies arrived, Toney walked back through the restaurant entrance way and was met by two uniformed HCSO deputies. Toney then slapped the hand of one deputy which then lead to an attempt to arrest Toney who became very combative and violently resisted arrest. Hooter’s employee James Nolte was standing next to the deputies as this incident was unfolding and immediately came to the aid of the deputies as the violent confrontation began to escalate. With assistance of Nolte, Toney was restrained and taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

The Conway Police Department in Arkansas have released a surveillance video showing thieves using a forklift to steal an ATM from a First Service Bank on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. The suspects used the forklift to remove the ATM from its foundation, placed it in their truck and drove away, according to police.

The Sarasota Police Department Street Crimes Unit and Narcotics Unit have arrested Anne Dodge, 55, and Jennifer Dodge, 30, both of Bay Street, Sarasota, after a Crimestoppers tip in June 2017 was shared with detectives about possible prostitution happening inside a home.

Miami police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video stealing a cash register from a Burger King. The burglary was reported at about 7 a.m. Aug. 5, 2017, at a Burger King at 3601 NW 27th Ave. Surveillance video shows the man reaching inside the window, taking the cash register and running away.

Sarasota police are trying to identify a woman who entered a WalMart store on July 3, 2017, and July 22, 201, and stole multiple cases of beer. At about 6:40 p.m. on July 3, 2017, and at 9 p.m. on July 22, 2017, the woman is seen on camera entering WalMart at 3500 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, and stealing the beer. On July 22, 2017, an employee followed the woman out of the store and saw her get into a black, older model Dodge Charger with two black males. On July 3, 2017, the woman had blue hair and on July 22, 2017, the woman had black hair. Anyone with any information can contact Officer Kevin Cavallaro at Kevin.Cavallaro@SarasotaFL.gov

Surveillance video shows the moment a grandmother fought off three people trying to steal her car at a Milwaukee gas station on Sunday, August 13, 2017. Police are still looking for the suspects.